Ouster Inc. (OUST) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.94

As of close of business last night, Ouster Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.94, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $5.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868367 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OUST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when SPENCER DARIEN sold 241 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,403 led to the insider holds 265,826 shares of the business.

Dickerman Nathan sold 3,880 shares of OUST for $21,966 on Jun 12. The President of Field Operations now owns 113,087 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, SPENCER DARIEN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,696 shares for $5.66 each. As a result, the insider received 20,925 and left with 266,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 227.84M and an Enterprise Value of 42.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OUST traded 994.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 653.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.08M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

