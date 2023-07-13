PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) closed at $40.35 in the last session, down -2.28% from day before closing price of $41.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2172312 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $41 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.09B and an Enterprise Value of 5.62B. As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBF traded on average about 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.34M with a Short Ratio of 11.34M, compared to 11.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PBF is 0.80, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $10.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $4.14 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.24 and $7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.75. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.63 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.88B to a low estimate of $7.45B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.08B, an estimated decrease of -34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.73B, a decrease of -23.80% over than the figure of -$34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.89B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.83B, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.71B and the low estimate is $29.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.