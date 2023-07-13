PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $183.17

As of close of business last night, PepsiCo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $183.17, down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $183.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6056618 shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when POHLAD ROBERT C sold 75,000 shares for $172.47 per share. The transaction valued at 12,935,148 led to the insider holds 183,929 shares of the business.

Krishnan Ramkumar sold 16,827 shares of PEP for $2,905,962 on Mar 07. The CEO Intl Beverages & CCO now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $172.70 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Gallagher Marie T., who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 5,558 shares for $180.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,486 and left with 41,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 252.35B and an Enterprise Value of 288.92B. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEP is 0.54, which has changed by 712.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $196.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PEP traded 4.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.98M, compared to 9.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, PEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 96.40% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.32. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $7.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $21.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.02B to a low estimate of $21.52B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.23B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.03B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.47B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.39B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.5B and the low estimate is $94.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.