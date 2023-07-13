ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) was $9.38 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997550 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PUMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Vion Michele sold 21,000 shares for $6.89 per share. The transaction valued at 144,690 led to the insider holds 40,094 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares of PUMP for $13,440 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 65,778 shares after completing the transaction at $8.96 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $8.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,100 and bolstered with 64,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.95.

Shares Statistics:

PUMP traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 988.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

