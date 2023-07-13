Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) was $96.82 for the day, down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $98.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4920599 shares were traded. RTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $110 from $115 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Johnson Amy L sold 3,622 shares for $98.55 per share. The transaction valued at 356,952 led to the insider holds 4,061 shares of the business.

HAYES GREGORY sold 4,260 shares of RTX for $422,405 on Dec 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 453,685 shares after completing the transaction at $99.16 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Eddy Shane G, who serves as the President, P&W of the company, sold 3,343 shares for $95.53 each. As a result, the insider received 319,347 and left with 24,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTX now has a Market Capitalization of 141.47B and an Enterprise Value of 171.68B. As of this moment, Raytheon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $104.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.40.

Shares Statistics:

RTX traded an average of 4.29M shares per day over the past three months and 4.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.46B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.73M with a Short Ratio of 10.73M, compared to 9.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, RTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 58.40% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2020 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.81B to a low estimate of $17.39B. As of the current estimate, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.31B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.38B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.07B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.22B and the low estimate is $76.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.