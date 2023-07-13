Realty Income Corporation (O) Records 4.27 million Shares Traded, Reaches $61.16 High

In the latest session, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) closed at $60.31 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $60.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4267566 shares were traded. O stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Realty Income Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Abraham Neil sold 26,600 shares for $65.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,738,118 led to the insider holds 41,630 shares of the business.

Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares of O for $475,790 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 10,090 shares after completing the transaction at $67.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, O now has a Market Capitalization of 40.60B and an Enterprise Value of 61.25B. As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, O has traded an average of 4.01M shares per day and 4.49M over the past ten days. A total of 660.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.47M with a Short Ratio of 34.47M, compared to 25.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for O is 3.07, from 2.99 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29. The current Payout Ratio is 208.90% for O, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $947.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $996.95M to a low estimate of $895.53M. As of the current estimate, Realty Income Corporation’s year-ago sales were $800.8M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.09M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $927.14M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.