Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) was $149.89 for the day, up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $149.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677987 shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Kunze John C sold 1 shares for $139.42 per share. The transaction valued at 139 led to the insider holds 6,999 shares of the business.

Kunze John C sold 1,155 shares of RRX for $158,092 on Aug 04. The Segment President* now owns 6,920 shares after completing the transaction at $136.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.93B and an Enterprise Value of 16.24B. As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $162.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.83.

Shares Statistics:

RRX traded an average of 403.44K shares per day over the past three months and 394.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.27% stake in the company. Shares short for RRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 974.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 931.6k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, RRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $2.4, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.85 and $10.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.7. EPS for the following year is $13.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.69 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B, an increase of 38.20% over than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $7.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.