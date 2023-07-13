ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Shares Rise by 1.79% to Close at $5.68

As of close of business last night, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s stock clocked out at $5.68, up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707062 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNW traded 713.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 672.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 4.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $297.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.2M to a low estimate of $289.42M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $920.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $952M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.