Republic Services Inc. (RSG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) closed at $149.18 in the last session, down -0.45% from day before closing price of $149.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073633 shares were traded. RSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 359.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Collins Tomago sold 1,545 shares for $130.77 per share. The transaction valued at 202,044 led to the insider holds 10,604 shares of the business.

Weymouth Katharine sold 4,304 shares of RSG for $574,855 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $133.56 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Kirk Jennifer M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $129.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,600 and bolstered with 4,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSG now has a Market Capitalization of 47.18B and an Enterprise Value of 59.26B. As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSG has reached a high of $153.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RSG traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 899.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 316.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RSG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RSG is 1.98, which was 1.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 40.50% for RSG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $5.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, Republic Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.83B, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.51B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2B and the low estimate is $15.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.