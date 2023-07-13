Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock Closes down -0.41% on Wednesday Trading

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed the day trading at $43.46 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $43.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14725922 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Reinstra Mark sold 4,000 shares for $39.09 per share. The transaction valued at 156,369 led to the insider holds 332,308 shares of the business.

Baszucki Gregory sold 8,333 shares of RBLX for $343,959 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 9,871,934 shares after completing the transaction at $41.28 per share. On May 26, another insider, Reinstra Mark, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $40.14 each. As a result, the insider received 561,996 and left with 332,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 26.54B and an Enterprise Value of 25.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 106.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBLX traded about 9.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBLX traded about 10.47M shares per day. A total of 606.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.46M with a Short Ratio of 19.46M, compared to 20.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $784.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $794.4M to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $834.6M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $801.15M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.