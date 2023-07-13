Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Decline by -1.95% to Close at $99.31

As of close of business last night, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $99.31, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $101.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4112505 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 318,325 shares for $77.97 per share. The transaction valued at 24,820,628 led to the insider holds 20,167,507 shares of the business.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 203,800 shares of RCL for $16,333,816 on May 23. The Director now owns 20,485,832 shares after completing the transaction at $80.15 per share. On May 22, another insider, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 375,000 shares for $80.74 each. As a result, the insider received 30,276,562 and left with 20,689,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCL now has a Market Capitalization of 25.40B and an Enterprise Value of 46.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCL is 2.48, which has changed by 21,748.72% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $105.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCL traded 3.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.01M with a Short Ratio of 21.01M, compared to 18.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.22% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was -$2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.85, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.46B to a low estimate of $3.29B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 55.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 27.30% less than the figure of $55.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.3B and the low estimate is $14.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.