RPC Inc. (RES)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) closed at $8.14 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $8.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301794 shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $7 from $8.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RES is 1.78, which has changed by 3,344.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RES traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.42M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 8.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RES is 0.16, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $492.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.9M to a low estimate of $482M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.51M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.33M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.