Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Stocks Hit Low of $6.86 Before Closing at $7.00

In the latest session, Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) closed at $7.00 down -23.50% from its previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526867 shares were traded. SFWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shengfeng Development Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFWL now has a Market Capitalization of 753.96M and an Enterprise Value of 809.52M. As of this moment, Shengfeng’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFWL has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFWL has traded an average of 632.25K shares per day and 144.9k over the past ten days. A total of 82.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.67M. Shares short for SFWL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 161.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 263.92k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.