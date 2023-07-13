Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Shares Rise by 4.86% to Close at $51.82

As of close of business last night, Sprout Social Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.82, up 4.86% from its previous closing price of $49.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797483 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 244.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares for $46.55 per share. The transaction valued at 69,825 led to the insider holds 139,877 shares of the business.

Barretto Ryan Paul sold 11,200 shares of SPT for $514,181 on Jul 05. The President now owns 254,175 shares after completing the transaction at $45.91 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 424 shares for $47.12 each. As a result, the insider received 19,977 and left with 141,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPT traded 912.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 609.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 7.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.11% and a Short% of Float of 16.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $78.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.43M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.34M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $439.2M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.