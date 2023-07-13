The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, The J. M. Smucker Company’s stock clocked out at $147.22, down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $147.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1256190 shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SJM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 19,576 shares for $151.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,974,573 led to the insider holds 623,605 shares of the business.

SMUCKER MARK T sold 9,965 shares of SJM for $1,517,670 on Jun 20. The Chair of Board, Pres & CEO now owns 48,685 shares after completing the transaction at $152.30 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Penrose Jill R, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 3,009 shares for $153.65 each. As a result, the insider received 462,333 and left with 6,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJM now has a Market Capitalization of 15.03B and an Enterprise Value of 18.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $163.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SJM traded 898.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 893.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.92M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 3.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.08, SJM has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $9.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.47. EPS for the following year is $10.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $9.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, The J. M. Smucker Company’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.53B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.