The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Records 0.69 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2200 High

After finishing at $2.14 in the prior trading day, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at $2.21, up 3.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685403 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 491.96M and an Enterprise Value of 653.61M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 315.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEV is 2.03, which has changed by -4,860.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3391.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 802.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.40M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.94M, compared to 10.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 111.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $537M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.5M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.