The name VTEX (VTEX) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) was $4.75 for the day, up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745572 shares were traded. VTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on June 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $6.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTEX now has a Market Capitalization of 892.17M and an Enterprise Value of 667.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTEX is 1.20, which has changed by 6,493.06% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9713.

Shares Statistics:

VTEX traded an average of 570.77K shares per day over the past three months and 595.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 25.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 363.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 504.38k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46M to a low estimate of $45.38M. As of the current estimate, VTEX’s year-ago sales were $38.71M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.5M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.62M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $227.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238M and the low estimate is $220M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.