The9 Limited (NCTY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, The9 Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.04, up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179537 shares were traded. NCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9250.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 32.65M and an Enterprise Value of 34.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCTY has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8734.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCTY traded 228.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 583.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.44M. Insiders hold about 45.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NCTY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 93.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 110.2k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.