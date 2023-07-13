There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) can be one of them

After finishing at $43.49 in the prior trading day, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed at $45.77, up 5.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127619 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Bhanji Muna sold 1,867 shares for $39.30 per share. The transaction valued at 73,373 led to the insider holds 12,526 shares of the business.

Clark Eliana sold 360 shares of NTLA for $14,584 on Jul 03. The EVP, Chief Technical Officer now owns 45,146 shares after completing the transaction at $40.51 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Clark Eliana, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 225,000 and left with 45,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 60.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $76.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 851.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.55 and -$6.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.39. EPS for the following year is -$5.76, with 26 analysts recommending between -$4.05 and -$8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.12M, down -4.80% from the average estimate.