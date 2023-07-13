There is a good chance NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.38, up 3.30% from its previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1891922 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.80 and its Current Ratio is at 40.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when GARRETT DIANE R sold 14,950 shares for $5.58 per share. The transaction valued at 83,421 led to the insider holds 22,757 shares of the business.

Dowdall Sharon sold 39,799 shares of NG for $255,112 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 45,519 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider received 78,243 and left with 41,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.49B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5086.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NG traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 334.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 26.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 9.20M, compared to 7.69M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

