There Is Still Room For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $7.00 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8668530 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YMM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YMM is 0.11, which has changed by -1,616.77% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YMM traded on average about 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 944.78M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YMM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.94M with a Short Ratio of 34.94M, compared to 35.75M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $276.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.98M to a low estimate of $275.87M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $249.33M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.63M, an increase of 18.60% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.46M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $976.29M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.