There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE).

The closing price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) was $136.46 for the day, down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $137.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589316 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBOE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Tilly Edward T sold 8,000 shares for $135.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,086,851 led to the insider holds 177,983 shares of the business.

Tilly Edward T sold 8,000 shares of CBOE for $1,085,438 on Jun 13. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 185,983 shares after completing the transaction at $135.68 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Sexton John P, who serves as the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of the company, sold 2,999 shares for $138.00 each. As a result, the insider received 413,862 and left with 16,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBOE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.41B and an Enterprise Value of 15.78B. As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $140.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.40.

Shares Statistics:

CBOE traded an average of 608.56K shares per day over the past three months and 407.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.98, CBOE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.19. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.93 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $477.57M to a low estimate of $464M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.1M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.97M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.63M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.