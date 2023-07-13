There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Infosys Limited (INFY)

The price of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at $16.07 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $16.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7101917 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INFY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFY now has a Market Capitalization of 66.96B and an Enterprise Value of 65.61B. As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INFY traded on average about 11.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 56.95M with a Short Ratio of 56.95M, compared to 55.12M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INFY is 0.41, which was 0.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30. The current Payout Ratio is 58.95% for INFY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.51B. As of the current estimate, Infosys Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.44B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.58B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.21B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.77B and the low estimate is $19.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.