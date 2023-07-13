There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)

The price of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $42.98 in the last session, up 5.24% from day before closing price of $40.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4964277 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MBLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when INTEL CORP sold 38,500,000 shares for $40.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,572,532,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares of MBLY for $10,000,011 on Oct 28. The CEO and President now owns 476,191 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, GELSINGER PATRICK P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,520,000 and bolstered with 120,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 34.64B and an Enterprise Value of 37.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 73.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MBLY traded on average about 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 801.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 134.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.39M with a Short Ratio of 14.39M, compared to 13.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 21.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.