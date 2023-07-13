This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed the day trading at $59.38 down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $60.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2070692 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on May 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $49 from $92 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 29.35B and an Enterprise Value of 43.14B. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTR is 0.92, which has changed by -1,741.31% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $102.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTR traded about 2.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTR traded about 2.19M shares per day. A total of 501.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.11M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 5.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

NTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.81, up from 1.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $5.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $5.9, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.96 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $11.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.15B to a low estimate of $10.76B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $14.29B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.11B, a decrease of -25.30% less than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.75B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.88B, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.68B and the low estimate is $25.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.