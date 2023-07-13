Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

After finishing at $45.64 in the prior trading day, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) closed at $45.69, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5293362 shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MO now has a Market Capitalization of 81.56B and an Enterprise Value of 103.03B. As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $48.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.15M with a Short Ratio of 16.15M, compared to 15.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MO’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.72, compared to 3.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.29. The current Payout Ratio is 119.50% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.54B to a low estimate of $5.33B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.43B, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.18B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.69B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $20.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.