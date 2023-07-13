Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $65.36 During Trading Session

After finishing at $65.33 in the prior trading day, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $65.36, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4058319 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Viggiano Aidan sold 3,223 shares for $63.55 per share. The transaction valued at 204,822 led to the insider holds 195,034 shares of the business.

DONIO ELENA A. sold 2,642 shares of TWLO for $167,846 on Jul 06. The President, Data & Applications now owns 435,681 shares after completing the transaction at $63.53 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the President, Communications of the company, sold 9,878 shares for $64.07 each. As a result, the insider received 632,883 and left with 228,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.83B and an Enterprise Value of 9.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $98.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 7.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $985.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $990.6M to a low estimate of $980.05M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $943.35M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.97M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.