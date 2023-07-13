UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.06

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed the day trading at $17.57 down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $17.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9948564 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PATH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Wong Rich sold 56,549 shares for $17.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,016,022 led to the insider holds 879,693 shares of the business.

Wong Rich sold 43,451 shares of PATH for $781,284 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 936,242 shares after completing the transaction at $17.98 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 736,676 and left with 1,544,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.86B and an Enterprise Value of 8.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $22.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PATH traded about 9.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PATH traded about 7.94M shares per day. A total of 557.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.71M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.81M with a Short Ratio of 38.81M, compared to 31.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $282.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $280.97M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.22M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.