Understanding Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)’s financial health through ratios

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed the day trading at $95.55 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $93.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269202 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LSCC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 117.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 8,880 shares for $82.91 per share. The transaction valued at 736,273 led to the insider holds 782,432 shares of the business.

Douglass Stephen sold 2,182 shares of LSCC for $180,397 on May 23. The SVP, R&D now owns 142,981 shares after completing the transaction at $82.68 per share. On May 22, another insider, NELSON MARK JON, who serves as the SVP, Sales of the company, sold 359 shares for $82.99 each. As a result, the insider received 29,793 and left with 32,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSCC now has a Market Capitalization of 13.15B and an Enterprise Value of 13.16B. As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $97.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LSCC traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LSCC traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LSCC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.75M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 9.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $188.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.6M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.37M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.18M, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.36M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $861.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $912M and the low estimate is $832.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.