Understanding Lyft Inc. (LYFT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $11.44 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $11.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15568000 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lyft Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,827 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 15,106 led to the insider holds 33,251 shares of the business.

Green Logan sold 21,013 shares of LYFT for $169,298 on May 22. The Director now owns 474,344 shares after completing the transaction at $8.06 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,826 shares for $10.16 each. As a result, the insider received 18,544 and left with 35,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $21.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYFT has traded an average of 17.99M shares per day and 18.02M over the past ten days. A total of 373.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 42.66M with a Short Ratio of 42.66M, compared to 47.34M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.28% and a Short% of Float of 13.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $990.75M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.