Understanding Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s financial health through ratios

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed the day trading at $13.89 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $13.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3742597 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.89B and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTEN is 2.33, which has changed by 945.63% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTEN traded about 3.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTEN traded about 3.78M shares per day. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.06M with a Short Ratio of 16.06M, compared to 15.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.66%.

Dividends & Splits

PTEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $782.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $787.6M to a low estimate of $770.9M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $780.03M, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.91M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.