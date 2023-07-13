Understanding Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) closed at $0.34 down -8.14% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0233 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2010430 shares were traded. VCNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3592 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3326.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vaccinex Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCNX now has a Market Capitalization of 23.85M and an Enterprise Value of 20.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCNX has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4984.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCNX has traded an average of 151.68K shares per day and 311.77k over the past ten days. A total of 49.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.59M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 218.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 143.09k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.