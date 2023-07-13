Understanding Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) through its ratios

In the latest session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed at $13.16 down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $13.30. On the day, 14535327 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Wiedenfels Gunnar bought 15,000 shares for $11.22 per share. The transaction valued at 168,285 led to the insider holds 738,849 shares of the business.

Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares of WBD for $293,800 on Aug 08. The President, International now owns 230,507 shares after completing the transaction at $14.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBD now has a Market Capitalization of 32.06B and an Enterprise Value of 78.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBD has traded an average of 22.01M shares per day and 14.88M over the past ten days. A total of 2.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 83.57M with a Short Ratio of 83.57M, compared to 80.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.83 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.97B to a low estimate of $10.09B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.82B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.23B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.96B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.82B, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.76B and the low estimate is $42.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.