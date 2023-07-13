Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Unum Group (UNM)

In the latest session, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) closed at $47.59 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $48.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1533241 shares were traded. UNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unum Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Arnold Timothy Gerald sold 10,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 92,053 shares of the business.

Arnold Timothy Gerald sold 5,000 shares of UNM for $222,450 on May 31. The EVP, VB & President, Colonial now owns 102,053 shares after completing the transaction at $44.49 per share. On May 22, another insider, Bhasin Puneet, who serves as the EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off. of the company, sold 14,609 shares for $46.47 each. As a result, the insider received 678,860 and left with 62,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNM now has a Market Capitalization of 9.38B and an Enterprise Value of 12.69B. As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $49.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNM has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 198.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.46M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNM is 1.32, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.54 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $7.82, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.2 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $3.06B. As of the current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.07B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.08B and the low estimate is $12.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.