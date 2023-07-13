Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $20.53 in the prior trading day, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed at $20.01, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1834791 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 4.20B. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSCO is 1.96, which has changed by -2,583.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $48.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 6.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.17% and a Short% of Float of 15.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.57B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.