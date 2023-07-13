Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Records 1.21 million Shares Traded, Reaches $27.24 High

After finishing at $26.18 in the prior trading day, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at $26.69, up 1.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213888 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

Ratios:

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIST now has a Market Capitalization of 2.48B and an Enterprise Value of 2.85B. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 601.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.10M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.59% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.22M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.26 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.