Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Warby Parker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.39, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334767 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 24,151 shares for $11.91 per share. The transaction valued at 287,638 led to the insider holds 10,093,098 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 218,088 shares of WRBY for $2,597,105 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,117,249 shares after completing the transaction at $11.91 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,522 shares for $11.90 each. As a result, the insider received 30,012 and left with 10,335,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRBY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRBY is 1.87, which has changed by 1,366.72% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $18.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRBY traded 953.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 9.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 22.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $162.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.75M to a low estimate of $161M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.62M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.43M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.11M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.11M and the low estimate is $724M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.