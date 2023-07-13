What shareholders can do to beat the market with Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed the day trading at $8.02 down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $8.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20546016 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9.50 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,360 led to the insider holds 476,802 shares of the business.

DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares of RIG for $222,000 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 141,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Adamson Keelan, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND COO of the company, sold 70,994 shares for $6.81 each. As a result, the insider received 483,469 and left with 482,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.15B and an Enterprise Value of 13.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIG traded about 15.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIG traded about 20.04M shares per day. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 141.15M with a Short Ratio of 141.15M, compared to 143.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $733.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.66M to a low estimate of $712M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $692M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.78M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.91B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.