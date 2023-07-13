Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $219.08 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $221.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2486314 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WDAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $275.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Chakraborty Sayan sold 4,917 shares for $218.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,075,886 led to the insider holds 134,157 shares of the business.

Bozzini James sold 4,941 shares of WDAY for $1,094,104 on Jul 05. The COO now owns 139,118 shares after completing the transaction at $221.43 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Sauer Richard Harry, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Secty of the company, sold 4,223 shares for $221.43 each. As a result, the insider received 935,114 and left with 121,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 57.18B and an Enterprise Value of 54.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 179.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WDAY is 1.26, which has changed by 5,884.57% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $230.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WDAY traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 258.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.74M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 5.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 35 analysts recommending between $7.67 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Workday Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.73B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.