XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stocks Hit Low of $14.83 Before Closing at $15.15

In the latest session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $15.15 up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $14.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15230209 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XPeng Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 13.18B and an Enterprise Value of 11.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $30.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPEV has traded an average of 14.59M shares per day and 22.75M over the past ten days. A total of 861.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.41M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 39.54M with a Short Ratio of 39.54M, compared to 38.79M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $649.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $696.15M to a low estimate of $623.68M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -37.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 43.60% over than the figure of -$37.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.68B and the low estimate is $5.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.