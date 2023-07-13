ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) was $12.78 for the day, down -4.48% from the previous closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5753758 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZIM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20.80 from $27 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.68.

Shares Statistics:

ZIM traded an average of 3.60M shares per day over the past three months and 2.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 21.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.71M with a Short Ratio of 20.71M, compared to 21.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.23% and a Short% of Float of 21.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 14.10, ZIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 16.95.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was $11.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.43B, an estimated decrease of -60.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -56.90% over than the figure of -$60.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, down -56.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $4.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.