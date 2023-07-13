Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed the day trading at $0.23 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9428475 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2130.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HEATON LARRY C II bought 100,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,090 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

POWERS JOHNNY D bought 100,000 shares of ZOM for $19,340 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,600,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOM now has a Market Capitalization of 226.96M and an Enterprise Value of 107.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZOM is 0.94, which has changed by -1,178.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2174.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZOM traded about 3.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZOM traded about 4.86M shares per day. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 72.47M with a Short Ratio of 72.47M, compared to 70.02M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.93M, up 64.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.06M and the low estimate is $43.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.