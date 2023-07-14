11 analysts offer recommendations for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) stock

The price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) closed at $13.56 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543795 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Jones Eifion sold 34,620 shares for $13.59 per share. The transaction valued at 470,631 led to the insider holds 211,862 shares of the business.

HOLLERAN KEVIN sold 72,090 shares of HAYW for $968,623 on Jul 11. The President and CEO now owns 404,231 shares after completing the transaction at $13.44 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 5,380 shares for $13.51 each. As a result, the insider received 72,676 and left with 211,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAYW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.89B and an Enterprise Value of 4.04B. As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $15.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAYW traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HAYW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.01M with a Short Ratio of 19.01M, compared to 17.8M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $274.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $259.72M. As of the current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.42M, an estimated decrease of -31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.74M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.59M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.