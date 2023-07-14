19 analysts offer recommendations for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) stock

The price of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) closed at $226.60 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $226.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900254 shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $227.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 142.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 41.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 41.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $243 from $167 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Daffan Nicholas sold 1,564 shares for $227.75 per share. The transaction valued at 356,201 led to the insider holds 41,607 shares of the business.

Beckles Kathy Card sold 396 shares of VRSK for $87,963 on Jul 05. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 7,066 shares after completing the transaction at $222.13 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Daffan Nicholas, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 1,561 shares for $219.36 each. As a result, the insider received 342,421 and left with 40,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSK now has a Market Capitalization of 32.81B and an Enterprise Value of 35.66B. As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 503.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $228.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRSK traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 979.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 9.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VRSK is 1.36, which was 1.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $653.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $660.2M to a low estimate of $644.6M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $746.3M, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.49M, a decrease of -13.20% less than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640.6M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.