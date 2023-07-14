A correction may be in store for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares?

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) closed the day trading at $218.69 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $216.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571192 shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 140.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 209.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $290.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Rider Michael J sold 25 shares for $217.21 per share. The transaction valued at 5,430 led to the insider holds 5,211 shares of the business.

Farrell Michael J. sold 5,675 shares of RMD for $1,233,716 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 436,930 shares after completing the transaction at $217.39 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Douglas Robert Andrew, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $216.27 each. As a result, the insider received 324,405 and left with 253,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 32.13B and an Enterprise Value of 33.63B. As of this moment, ResMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $247.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $202.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RMD traded about 632.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RMD traded about 611.09k shares per day. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.57M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

RMD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.76, up from 1.74 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.56 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.52. EPS for the following year is $7.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.97.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, ResMed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.74M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.