Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $6.12

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) closed the day trading at $6.12 down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571945 shares were traded. ABOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABOS now has a Market Capitalization of 251.07M and an Enterprise Value of 110.73M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABOS has reached a high of $10.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABOS traded about 288.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABOS traded about 771.69k shares per day. A total of 41.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.55M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 191.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 240.2k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.2.