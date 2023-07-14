ADT Inc. (ADT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $6.56

As of close of business last night, ADT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.56, up 2.98% from its previous closing price of $6.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2589507 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth bought 100,000 shares for $5.79 per share. The transaction valued at 579,000 led to the insider holds 1,443,641 shares of the business.

Jackson DeLu bought 8,650 shares of ADT for $49,824 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 194,675 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 04, another insider, Young Donald M., who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 257,500 and bolstered with 433,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.05B and an Enterprise Value of 15.73B. As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6560.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1682.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADT traded 3.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 909.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 843.19M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.93M with a Short Ratio of 18.93M, compared to 15.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ADT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84.

Earnings Estimates

