Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) closed at $119.35 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $120.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229422 shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at A’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares for $155.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,595,510 led to the insider holds 70,793 shares of the business.

Grau Dominique sold 4,000 shares of A for $636,800 on Dec 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 92,379 shares after completing the transaction at $159.20 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCDONNELL PADRAIG, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 672 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 107,520 and left with 15,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 35.25B and an Enterprise Value of 36.81B. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for A is 1.03, which has changed by 43.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $160.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, A traded on average about 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 296.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for A is 0.90, which was 0.87 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.61. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.