Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Records 2.24% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was $140.09 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $137.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5505037 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 22,750 shares for $136.53 per share. The transaction valued at 3,106,151 led to the insider holds 189,651 shares of the business.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares of ABNB for $357,995 on Jul 10. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 192,401 shares after completing the transaction at $130.18 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $131.86 each. As a result, the insider received 362,615 and left with 195,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 88.29B and an Enterprise Value of 80.03B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $144.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.47.

Shares Statistics:

ABNB traded an average of 6.38M shares per day over the past three months and 4.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 634.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.44M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.4M with a Short Ratio of 25.68M, compared to 23.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 31 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.