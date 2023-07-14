An investigation into WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) closed at $91.52 up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $90.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080340 shares were traded. WEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when PAYNE ULICE JR sold 1,500 shares for $94.36 per share. The transaction valued at 141,534 led to the insider holds 21,503 shares of the business.

PAYNE ULICE JR sold 950 shares of WEC for $92,708 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 21,375 shares after completing the transaction at $97.59 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Lauber Scott J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $97.18 each. As a result, the insider received 485,879 and left with 24,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEC now has a Market Capitalization of 28.87B and an Enterprise Value of 46.76B. As of this moment, WEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has reached a high of $108.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEC has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 315.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.03M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WEC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WEC is 3.12, from 2.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 69.20% for WEC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.62 and $4.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.24B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.69B and the low estimate is $9.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.